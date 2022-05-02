‘Cover all three stumps’: How to deal with Umran Malik's pace? Sunil Gavaskar comes up with perfect solution

India's latest pace sensation Umran Malik has been mighty impressive in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. After starting his journey as a net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 22-year-old pacer has now risen to be among the top five bowlers in the season and has already bagged 15 scalps from nine matches. (Full coverage of IPL 2022)

He, however, was ineffective against Chennai Super Kings but his exploits against Gujarat Titans last week has definitely increased the buzz around him.

During the clash against Titans, the pacer completed his maiden five-wicket haul and troubled India's star batters with his breathtaking speed.

Former India player and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar too has been awestruck with Malik's performance, in fact, he came up with a unique suggestion for the batters on how to face the 22-year-old.

Speaking on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL, Gavaskar said the best way to deal with Malik is: “Take a single and go to the non-striker's end.”

The conversation didn't end here as the 1983 World Cup winner quipped another technique to deal with Malik's pace.

"Don't give him a sight of your stumps. Cover all three stumps so that when he runs in to bowl, he has got to see where is the off stump, where is the leg stump," he said.

Malik leaked runs at 12 per over in the clash against CSK but he also went to clock the fastest delivery of IPL 2022. The 22-year-old touched 154 kmph in the 10th over, which was played straight down the ground for a four by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

He touched the 154 kmph mark for the second time in the 19th over, which was played for a single by MS Dhoni.

