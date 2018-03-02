How Virat Kohli rates wife Anushka Sharma’s performance in horror film Pari

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s fairytale wedding in Italy last year redefined glamour and glitz. The Indian skipper is one of the best players currently in the world and Anushka is Bollywood’s top star.

Recently, the Indian cricket team skipper watched his wife’s latest horror film Pari and he took to Twitter to praise Anushka. On his handle, he tweeted, “Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife’s best work ever! One of the best films I’ve seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma”

Virat Kohli has praised Anushka Sharma’s work in the film Pari (Virat Kohli Twitter)

Pari is co-produced by Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment. Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee.

Kohli had a magnificent tour of South Africa, becoming the leading run-getter in Tests and ODIs. In three Tests, he scored 286 runs at an average of 47.66 with a high score. Although India lost the Test series 2-1, they bounced back in style by hammering the Proteas 5-1 in the ODIs, with Kohli leading from the front with 558 runs at an average of 186, with three centuries.

The Indian skipper looked set to go past 1000 runs in the whole tour but he missed the third Twenty20 International but India still won the series 2-1. Kohli tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy and it was a private affair. Following the wedding, the duo hosted lavish receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

The release of Pari on Holi day, March 2, is not only auspicious for many Indians, but it is a special day for Kohli. On this day 10 years ago, as skipper of the India U-19 team, they clinched the World Cup by defeating South Africa in Kuala Lumpur. The tournament signalled the arrival of Kohli on the big stage and he has never looked back since.