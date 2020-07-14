e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘How will push-ups, stupid challenges help mental depression’: Manoj Tiwary takes a shot at Ramesh Powar

‘How will push-ups, stupid challenges help mental depression’: Manoj Tiwary takes a shot at Ramesh Powar

It was last month that Powar had posted a video of doing push-ups on Twitter, aiming to help those in a fight against mental health and other related issues, and Tiwary, in an individual tweet, questioned the former off-spinner’s method.

cricket Updated: Jul 14, 2020 16:50 IST
Manoj Tiwary (L) and Ramesh Powar.
Manoj Tiwary (L) and Ramesh Powar.(Getty Images)
         

Manoj Tiwary, the Bengal batsman, has taken a jibe at former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar, who took up a push-up challenge for “bringing awareness” for mental health issues. It was last month that Powar had posted a video of doing push-ups on Twitter, aiming to help those in a fight against mental health and other related issues.

“Thank you @ojasmehta for kind words & nominating me for the 25 push-ups for 25 days challenge for bringing awareness for Suicides and issues related to Mental Health. We have our own battles and wars, we win some & loose some. Enjoy the moments & the journey,” Powar had tweeted. 

On Tuesday, in an indirect snide remark, Tiwary tweeted: “Can someone educate me on how push-ups challenges or any other stupid challenges 4 that matter will help people who all r going through depression??”

In reply, Powar explained in an extract the reason behind the challenge. “It helps to spread the words “you are not alone” and bring awareness to support those suffering in silence from mental illness,” the extract stated.

“You wouldn’t know that the person you ran into at the store and just spoke with you could barely get out of bed this morning to even get dressed let alone face the day,” “That the person that just smiled at you in passing has high anxiety and suffer from panic attacks to the point they almost pass out regularly. You don’t know that your neighbour may cry everyday because of how sad they are because when you see them they put on a fake smile and wave a happy hello.

“People are embarrassed to show they are feeling these emptions… together we can continue to help one another through knowledge, kindness, awareness and a judgment-free space.”

