e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
htls
Home / Cricket / HTLS 2020: ‘Can’t have two CEOs in one company’ - Kapil Dev dismisses split captaincy theory, backs Virat Kohli to lead India in all formats

HTLS 2020: ‘Can’t have two CEOs in one company’ - Kapil Dev dismisses split captaincy theory, backs Virat Kohli to lead India in all formats

“I like to see my culture first. In our culture, it is not going to happen (the split captaincy theory). You can’t have two CEOs in one company. If Virat Kohli is going to play T20 and he is good enough, let him be there,” Kapil Dev said while speaking via video conference at HTLS 2020.

cricket Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 21:07 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Putting his weight firmly behind Virat Kohli, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev said Kohli should continue as the captain of Team India in all three formats of the game as split captaincy theory has very little chance of being successful in Indian cricket. Kapil’s comments came during his conversation with senior sports writer and journalist Ayaz Memon on day 2 of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

“I like to see my culture first. In our culture, it is not going to happen (the split captaincy theory). You can’t have two CEOs in one company. If Virat Kohli is going to play T20 and he is good enough, let him be there,” Kapil said while speaking via video conference at HTLS 2020.

ALSO READ: Kapil Dev reveals what according to him was most ‘important’ moment of 1983 World Cup final

The legendary all-rounder argued that it would become difficult for other members of the squad to adjust to different captains in different formats of the game.

 

“Even though I like to see other people coming up but it is very very difficult for other players. 80% of your team is going to be the same (in different formats). They won’t like to have different captains have different theories. England, Australia and South Africa are different. They have a different mindset and culture. But in our culture, it (split captaincy) is going to create differences among players.

ALSO READ: Players in IPL realised swing is more important than pace, says Kapil Dev

“Players might get confused as to whom they should look up to because here we look up to the captain. So I would say for the betterment of the team let it continue like this,” added Kapil.

Kapil said it speaks volumes about the talent available in Indian cricket that there are at least two-three cricketers who can now lead the side in Virat Kohli’s absence.

“If one player like Virat Kohli can’t play T20 or ODIs then I can think of it (of having another captain) but if he is going to play all the formats then I would say let him continue but I’m happy that we have two or three players who can do a good job if Virat is not available,” Kapil said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
‘Home isolation, plasma therapy helped Delhi battle Covid-19’: Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2020
‘Home isolation, plasma therapy helped Delhi battle Covid-19’: Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2020
HTLS 2020: Delhi’s Covid fight didn’t start from zero, yet we have done well, says Kejriwal
HTLS 2020: Delhi’s Covid fight didn’t start from zero, yet we have done well, says Kejriwal
Health infrastructure didn’t collapse during Covid-19 peak, says Kejriwal
Health infrastructure didn’t collapse during Covid-19 peak, says Kejriwal
HTLS 2020: Swing is more important than pace, says Kapil Dev
HTLS 2020: Swing is more important than pace, says Kapil Dev
‘Don’t only think about IPL’: Kapil Dev on future of Test cricket l #HTLS2020
‘Don’t only think about IPL’: Kapil Dev on future of Test cricket l #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In