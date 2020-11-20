Home / Cricket / HTLS 2020: ‘Can’t have two CEOs in one company’ - Kapil Dev dismisses split captaincy theory, backs Virat Kohli to lead India in all formats

“I like to see my culture first. In our culture, it is not going to happen (the split captaincy theory). You can’t have two CEOs in one company. If Virat Kohli is going to play T20 and he is good enough, let him be there,” Kapil Dev said while speaking via video conference at HTLS 2020.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 21:07 IST

hindustantimes.com

Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Putting his weight firmly behind Virat Kohli, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev said Kohli should continue as the captain of Team India in all three formats of the game as split captaincy theory has very little chance of being successful in Indian cricket. Kapil’s comments came during his conversation with senior sports writer and journalist Ayaz Memon on day 2 of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. “I like to see my culture first. In our culture, it is not going to happen (the split captaincy theory). You can’t have two CEOs in one company. If Virat Kohli is going to play T20 and he is good enough, let him be there,” Kapil said while speaking via video conference at HTLS 2020. ALSO READ: Kapil Dev reveals what according to him was most ‘important’ moment of 1983 World Cup final The legendary all-rounder argued that it would become difficult for other members of the squad to adjust to different captains in different formats of the game.

“Even though I like to see other people coming up but it is very very difficult for other players. 80% of your team is going to be the same (in different formats). They won’t like to have different captains have different theories. England, Australia and South Africa are different. They have a different mindset and culture. But in our culture, it (split captaincy) is going to create differences among players.

“Players might get confused as to whom they should look up to because here we look up to the captain. So I would say for the betterment of the team let it continue like this,” added Kapil.

Kapil said it speaks volumes about the talent available in Indian cricket that there are at least two-three cricketers who can now lead the side in Virat Kohli’s absence.

“If one player like Virat Kohli can’t play T20 or ODIs then I can think of it (of having another captain) but if he is going to play all the formats then I would say let him continue but I’m happy that we have two or three players who can do a good job if Virat is not available,” Kapil said.