'Huge ask for any captain': ECB selector reveals why Harry Brook was overlooked for England Test role

England's decision to reappoint Joe Root as Test captain following Ben Stokes' retirement came as a surprise to many. Harry Brook, England's white-ball captain and Stokes' deputy in the Test setup, was widely expected to take over the role. Instead, the ECB opted for experience by handing the leadership back to Root, who previously captained England before Stokes. While Root remains the team's premier Test batter, his first stint as captain produced mixed results and never fully lived up to expectations. Choosing him over Brook represents a significant call by the selectors, raising questions about England's long-term leadership plans despite having a younger successor already established within the squad.

Harry Brook was ignored for England's Test captaincy role. (AFP)

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ECB selector Marcus North defended the decision to overlook Brook for the Test captaincy, insisting the youngster remains a key figure in England's leadership group. While acknowledging Brook's impressive progress as white-ball captain, North stressed that the selectors believe he is still developing as a leader despite his success in limited-overs cricket.

“I think Harry Brook is obviously a fantastic player for us in all formats. Incredibly important. I think his leadership in the white-ball game is maturing with every series. I think we’ve seen that through our T20 side, getting to No. 1 in the world during the summer, albeit I think we’ve slipped back to No. 2, but we’re certainly one of the best teams in the world in T20 cricket. And we have won our last two ODI series building into the World Cup," North told Sky Sports.

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North insisted the decision was made with Brook's long-term development in mind, arguing that captaining England across all three formats would place an enormous burden on the 27-year-old. He also expressed confidence that Brook's opportunity to lead the Test side will come in the future, while backing Joe Root's experience to guide England in the meantime.

“So, you know, he’s doing a fantastic job there with an eye on the World Cup at the back end of next year, working with Brendon (McCullum). That’s a key focus, and leading in all three formats is a huge ask for any captain."

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“I’ve no doubt that the time will come for Harry, but we’re very blessed that we’ve got someone like Joe (Root), who’s so experienced and is going to do such a great job this time round, with Harry and Brendon working in the white-ball space," he added.