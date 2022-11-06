'Hum Delhi ke liye khel rahe the, Kohli ne ek shot lagaya jo...': Sehwag narrates never-heard-before story about Virat

Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in modern-day cricket. The former Indian captain is in splendid touch at the ongoing T20 World Cup as well, where he is currently the top run-getter with 220 runs in four innings. Kohli has scored three unbeaten centuries in the tournament so far, and played a key role in all of India's wins in the edition (against Pakistan, Netherlands, and Bangladesh).

The right-handed batter also celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday, surrounded by fellow teammates and the members of the media. Current and former cricketers from around the world also wished Kohli on the occasion, and former India opener Virender Sehwag narrated a never-heard-before story about watching Kohli for the first time in domestic cricket many years ago.

“Jab pehli baar mujhe pata chala ki Virat Kohli ek achhe khilaadi aa rahe hain, vo samay tha jab Ajit Chaudhary hamaare Ranji Trophy me assistant coach the. Unhone mujhe bataaya tha ki ek player aa raha hai, uska naam hai Virat Kohli. Vo U16, U18 me unke coach the, aur unke under Kohli khele the. Unhone kaha ki ye aane waale time me India ke liye khelega (I first came to know about Kohli when our coach, Ajit Chaudhary told me about him. Kohli played under him for U16, U18 sides. He had said that Kohli will represent India one day),” Sehwag narrated on Cricbuzz.

“Ham log Delhi ke liye ek T20 tournament khel rahe the. Virat Kohli ne shot lagaaya long-on aur long-off ke beech me backfoot punch, bowler ke paas se. Dono fielder rok nahi paaye. Tab mujhe laga, iss ladke me kuch special talent hai (We were playing for Delhi in a T20 tournament. Kohli played a shot that went through long-on and long-off, and none of the fielder could stop it. It was then, when I realised that this guy has a special talent),” Sehwag said.

Kohli also played alongside Sehwag with the Indian team, and lifted the ODI World Cup with the opener in 2011.

