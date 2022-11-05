'Happened to one of the greatest of all time Kohli. Babar just needs...': Akram's million-dollar advice to PAK captain

12 months back, Pakistan captain Babar Azam had emerged as the leading run-getter in T20 World Cup where Pakistan had finished as semi-finalists. It had capped off a wonderful period of his dominance in the format and the then world No.1 ranked batter continued it through the first half of 2022, breaking records with his run-scoring spree. However, since the Asia Cup in September, Babar has shown signs of struggle and has reached a low in the ongoing T20 World Cup where he managed just 14 runs in four innings which includes a duck and three single-digit scores.

With Pakistan aiming to make the semis with a win in their last group game amid hoping other factors to go their way, the team needs their captain to fire in the match against Bangladesh on Sunday. And ahead of the game, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram offered a million-dollar advice to Babar with reference to ex-India skipper Virat Kohli.

Speaking to A Sports, Akram admitted that every player goes through this phase in their career, as he referred to Kohli's dip. He feels that all Babar needs is one good knock to turn things around.

“This happens. This happened to one of the greatest of all time Virat Kohli. Almost for a year - he was out of touch, out of nick. People criticised him in India. Babar is a class player we all know. He just needs one good innings. Probably he put pressure on himself because obviously for the standards he has already set for himself after scoring so many runs in the last 3-4 years across formats. As a sportsman, you do compete with yourself,” he said.

Kohli had been struggling to score runs earlier this year after which he had taken a period of leave from cricket, during which he admitted that he didn't even pick up his bat. He returned in the Asia Cup in September with an impactful fifty and ended the campaign with a thundering 122*. He is now the leading run-getter in this T20 World Cup with three fifties in four innings.

