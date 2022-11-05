Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's reaction at presenter's 'you are now No.1 T20I batter' remark is absolute gold

India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday capped off an impressive period of dominance as he dethroned Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to take the top spot in ICC T20I rankings chart for batters. He only became the second India batter to claim the top spot. However, Suryakumar wasn't aware of the personal milestone he had achieved. He was only made aware of it during his interview with the ICC and the batter's reaction was pure gold.

Less than 20 months back Suryakumar had made his debut for India after impressing the selectors with his performance in the IPL. During the period, he scored a century and 11 fifties, but the stand-out feature of his gameplay has been his strike rate of 177 and ability to score all around the ground.

After the match on Wednesday, Suryakumar was interviewed by ICC presenter Zainab Abbas, who congratulated him for becoming the No.1 ranked batter in the world in T20Is. Suryakumar immediately replied saying, “Is it?”

Zainab asked, “You didn't know about it?”

“I didn't know about it. I was just opening my phone, taking messages from all my friends and family,” Suryakumar replied.

Suryakumar, who has already scored a fifty in four innings so far in this World Cup, admitted that he wishes to continue is reign as the top-ranked batter.

"I am really happy with it (No.1 ranking) and it has been hard work all the way," he said. "Reaching (No.1) was very difficult, but I think staying here will be more difficult. It will be a challenge, but I will try my best."

The India batter then revealed how the team management has played a huge role in his ascendency.

"The freedom from the (India) management is a big boost for any player because the number at which I bat there is a lot of pressure when you go into bat. I feel the way they have handled me and given me a green signal to express fearlessly and I enjoy what I do wherever I am in the side, even if I get out.

"Out of 10 times, if I am succeeding seven times why not take a positive route?"

