'Humare bench main koi Messi nehi baitha hain': Ramiz Raja's blunt reply to criticism over Shoaib Malik's T20 WC snub

One of the major concern for Pakistan heading into the 2022 T20 World Cup has been their middle order line-up. The problem was highlighted during their run to the Asia Cup final and caused a major issue during their 3-4 loss to England in a seven-match series at home. Many veteran cricketers felt Pakistan should have included an experienced star in Shoaib Malik or probably Mohammad Hafeez in the middle order to strengthen the batting as well, but neither were considered for the T20 World Cup. And Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has broken his silence the criticism selectors have faced for picking a weaker middle-order line-up.

Malik was part of Pakistan's T20 World Cup last year and played a couple of crucial knocks in the team's unbeaten run to the semi-final. He was also part of the Bangladesh series that followed in November but was never considered since then.

With the middle-order showing signs of weakness, many called for the return of Malik to the line-up, but the veteran was not considered yet again.

Speaking to Geo News, Ramiz explained Pakistan had experimented last year by adding experience to the middle order and that he has no problem doing the same again, but admitted that they have limited options this time around which has been the primary reason behind PCB working extensively on junior-level cricket to increase their talent pool.

“Humlogo ne pichle T20 me kiya tha, mujhe koi problem nehin hain. Mere jo philosophy hain na cricket ki aur achhi team ki woh yeh hain ki ek consistency chaiye selection main. Dusra, aapko captain ko strong karna chaiye. Humrahe bench main koi Lionel Messi nehi baitha huya hain, aur humne ekdom hi raddi players ko rakha hain. Humare options limited hain. And isiliye option ko barane kiliye and talent pool ko increase karne kiliye junior level ke upar bohot kaam kar rahein hain. May be iss wqat hit and miss hain...but mera philosophy wohi hain ki captain ko strong karna chaiye. Unko aap options de ki kin players ko khilana chaiye,” he said.

Pakistan are present in Christchurch for a tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh and will depart for Australia at the end of the context next week.

