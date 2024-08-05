Hundred 2024, Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, toss and more

Birmingham Phoenix will clash with Northern Superchargers in Match 19 of the 2024 Men's Hundred at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. Superchargers have won three of their four matches and are at number 3 on the points table whereas Phoenix have won and lost two matches each and are at number 6. Northern Superchargers have clashed with Birmingham Phoenix in 3 matches and the honours are shared at 1-1 with one match being called off(IPL)

LAST 5 MATCHES

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX: WLWWL

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS: LLWWW

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX & NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS

Birmingham Phoenix likely XI

Batters: Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell

Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Benny Howell, Dan Mousley

Wicketkeeper: Aneurin Donald, Louis Kimber

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Sean Abbott

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS likely XI

Batters: Graham Clark, Adam Hose, Harry Brook

Allrounders: Jordan Clark, Mitchell Santner

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Oliver George Robinson

Bowlers: Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Ben Dwarshuis

Statistical Performance (Northern Superchargers)

1. NICHOLAS POORAN

Nicholas Pooran is the second-highest run-getter of the tournament and has already smashed two fifties in four encounters. Pooran is one of the most destructive middle-order batters in T20 cricket!

NICHOLAS POORAN IN 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 4

RUNS - 146

AVERAGE - 48.66

STRIKE RATE - 143.13

50/100 - 2/0

2. HARRY BROOK

Harry Brook displayed his class against the Originals with a Player of the Match Performance hammering 58 off 33 deliveries. He has a fantastic record in the Hundred with an average of over 40 and strike rate of close to 166!

HARRY BROOK IN 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 3

RUNS - 98

AVERAGE - 49

STRIKE RATE - 155.55

50/100 - 1/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Northern Superchargers)

1. MATTHEW POTTS

Matthew Potts has been the pick of the bowlers for the Superchargers this season with five dismissals from 4 matches at a fine economy of just 7.7.

2. ADIL RASHID

Adil Rashid is a champion leg spinner in T20 cricket and is the leading wicket-taker in The Hundred with 34 wickets in 27 innings at a strike rate of 15.35.

Statistical Performance (Birmingham Phoenix)

1. TIM SOUTHEE

Veteran New Newland pacer, Tim Southee has been the pick of the Phoenix bowlers with 5 wickets in 4 matches at a very restrictive economy rate.

TIM SOUTHEE IN 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 4

WICKETS - 5

STRIKE RATE - 16

ECONOMY RATE - 6.67

AVERAGE - 17.8

2. BEN DUCKETT

Ben Duckett is a dashing opener who is destructive in the powerplay. He blasted 92 off 53 deliveries in a single-man show against Southern Brave.

BEN DUCKETT IN 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 2

RUNS - 113

AVERAGE - 56.5

STRIKE RATE - 161.42

50/100 - 1/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Birmingham Phoenix)

1. LIAM LIVINGSTONE

Liam Livingstone has a great record in The Hundred and is widely regarded as amongst the most destructive lower-order batters in T20 cricket. He has scored 666 runs in 25 innings in the competition at a strike rate of 149.3.

2. SEAN ABBOTT

Sean Abbott has 11 wickets from 9 innings in The Hundred at a strike rate of 13.54. He has been impressive this season.

TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Northern Superchargers have clashed with Birmingham Phoenix in 3 matches and the honours are shared at 1-1 with one match being called off.

MATCHES PHOENIX WON SUPERCHARGERS WON NO RESULT

3 1 1 1

Venue and Pitch

The famous Edgbaston ground in Birmingham has hosted 12 matches in The Hundred and the team batting first has won seven of these encounters. The captain who has won the toss has however elected to chase in as many as 10 matches in Birmingham. The team which has won the toss has won only 5 matches for a win probability of 41.67%!

The average total batting first at Edgbaston is 160 while the average total in chases is just 127. The wicket is a paradise for fast bowlers who have the best average and strike rate here in Birmingham amongst all venues in The Hundred. Spinners have the worst economy rate in Birmingham amongst all venues in The Hundred.

MATCH PREDICTION

It is going to be a very tight contest. Both teams have a strong bowling unit and a couple of destructive batters in the line-up. However, the Superchargers have the momentum with three wins on the trot and start marginal favourites with a 55% chance of victory.

FANTASY XI

Our Fantasy XI has batters like Harry Brook, Livingstone and Duckett. Our wicket-keeper batter is Nicholas Pooran while the bowlers are Potts, Rashid, Southee and Milne. All-rounders include Moeen Ali, Santner and Howell. The captain will be Tim Southee while the vice-captain will be Harry Brook.

Our backup players include Jacob Bethell as batter, Ben Dwarshuis as bowler and Dan Mousley as all-rounder.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Ben Duckett, Harry Brook (VC), Liam Livingstone

Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Benny Howell, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Tim Southee (C), Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Jacob Bethell

BOWLER – Ben Dwarshuis

ALL-ROUNDER – Dan Mousley