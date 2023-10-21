News / Cricket / Hyderabad vs Mizoram Live Score: Match 68 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 04:30 PM
Hyderabad vs Mizoram Live Score: Match 68 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 04:30 PM

Oct 21, 2023 03:34 PM IST
Hyderabad vs Mizoram Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 68 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 04:30 PM

Venue : Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Hyderabad squad -
Aman Perala, Chandan Sahani, Rahul Buddhi, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, ...Read More Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Bhavesh Seth, Rahul Radesh Chigullapalli, Chama Milind, CTL Rakshan, Elligaram Sanketh, G Aniketh Reddy, Shaunak Kulkarni
Mizoram squad -
Agni Chopra, F Vanlalmuanzuala, Gaurav Singh, J Biakthanpuia, Lalhruaizela, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Mohit Jangra, Rohan Chowdhury, Jehu Anderson, G Lalbiakvela, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte, Remruatdika Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Tc Vanlalremruata

  • Oct 21, 2023 03:34 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 68 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Hyderabad vs Mizoram Match Details
    Match 68 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Hyderabad and Mizoram to be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

