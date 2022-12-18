'Hypocrisy is mind-boggling. Had it happened in India...': Sehwag blasts Australia after two-day Gabba Test vs SA

It took less than two days for the opening Test match between Australia and South Africa to finish in Brisbane. 34 wickets fell over the course of six sessions where less than 145 overs were bowled as Australia won by six wickets. After the win on Sunday, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag blasted Australia for the Gabba pitch, saying that had it happened in India, BCCI would have been targeted for ruining Test cricket.

On Day 1, 15 wickets had fallen. South Africa were folded for just 152 runs in 48.2 overs before Australia were left at 145 for five in 33.1 overs. On the second day, Kagiso Rabada's four-wicket haul restricted Australia to having only a 66-run lead. But the tourists were folded within a session, managing only 99 runs in 37.4 overs, leaving Australia with just 34 runs to win. The seamers still had plenty of assistance from the pitch as South Africa pacers picked four more wickets before Australia wrapped up the game in the eighth over.

Taking to Twitter moments after the match, Sehwag lashed out at Cricket Australia for the pitch prepared for the Gabba Test.

“142 overs and not even lasting 2 days and they have the audacity to lecture on what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India, it would have been labelled end of test cricket, ruining test cricket and what not. The Hypocrisy is mind-boggling . #AUSvSA,” he had tweeted.

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar too criticised the pitch, saying that it was difficult for batters to create any partnership.

"It was pretty spicy. If you were a bowler, you were licking your lips," he said. "It was challenging for the batters, no doubt, which is okay if there's a good contest between bat and ball but obviously on the flip side, I don't see it as a fair contest."

