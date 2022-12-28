'I advised Ramiz Raja to resign but he didn't listen to me': Ex-Pakistan pacer after former PCB chief's exit

Ramiz Raja's ouster from the Pakistan Cricket Board as its chairman has led to an upheaval in Pakistan cricket. Ramiz, who was appointed the PCB chief in September of 2021 for a term of three years after winning an unopposed election, but after being in charge for 15 months, he was removed and replaced by Najam Sethi as the 37th chairman of the board.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During Ramiz's tenure, Pakistan fared well in limited-overs, reaching the semifinals of the 2021 T20 World Cup and the final a year later but cut a disappointing figure in Tests. Pakistan endured consecutive Test series defeats at home losing to Australia and then England, the latter being a 0-3 whitewash. Non-sporting pitches, muddled selections and below par performances combined to lead to Ramiz's exit as PCB president.

Also Read - 'Messaged Ramiz bhai 4-5 times when he was chairman. He never texted back': Pakistan star's jaw-dropping revelation

Ramiz recently stated during a video on his official YouTube channel the shocking scenes that transpired during his exit and explained the mistreatment that he had to face. Reacting to the whole episode, former Pakistan fast bowler Aqib Javed has weighed in on the working of Ramiz and Sethi, and revealed that despite advising the former Pakistan captain to step down from his position, the former PCB chief did not pay heed to his suggestion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Ramiz Raja was a one-man show in PCB which he admits himself. He was given a chance to work for the betterment of Pakistan Cricket. Now let Najam Sethi work in PCB. I advised Ramiz Raja to resign from his position and let the newly appointed Government bring the new Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), but he didn't listen to me," Cricket Pakistan quoted Aqib as saying.

The former Pakistan quick went on to say that Ramiz should have relinquished his position the moment Imran Khan’s regiment got over and urged people to show patience with Sethi and give him time to set things in order. One of Pakistan's most important needs of the hour is giving its domestic cricket a proper structure, something which Sethi has shown a keen interest towards and Aqib has backed the 74-year-old to turn things around in due time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Ramiz Raja himself should have resigned after Imran Khan's government ended. Almost everyone, including PSL franchises, was sad during Ramiz Raja's Chairmanship in PCB," he said. "Najam Sethi has started well; the restoration of departments and regional teams will benefit our cricket a lot, and the players will get employment."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON