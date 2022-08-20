Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'I am a fighter and I don't give up': Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali plots national team comeback after Asia Cup omission

'I am a fighter and I don't give up': Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali plots national team comeback after Asia Cup omission

cricket
Updated on Aug 20, 2022 02:21 PM IST

Pacer Hasan Ali spoke about his comeback plans after missing out on Pakistan's Asia Cup squad.

Pakistan's Hasan Ali in action.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Having been excluded from Pakistan's Asia Cup squad, pacer Hasan Ali revealed that he understood his omission and also stated that he was aiming for a comeback in the national side. Ali has also not travelled with the team in their ongoing three-match ODI series against the Netherlands and is currently working to regain his form at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore. Speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) social media team, he said, "Form is something which comes and goes. I performed well in domestic cricket two years ago and cameback to the national team, now also that's the goal".

"I am also a bit disappointed that my performances haven't been upto the mark. On the other side, it's a part of life and ups and downs keep on coming. I am here at the National High-Performance Centre to work with coaches. I am working on the technical, tactical, physical and mental aspects and looking forward to regaining the rhythm and plot a comeback in the national team".

Also Read | 'Can I touch you?': Zimbabwe bowler's family's unexpected meet with India star

Stating that he would be using domestic cricket as a stage for his comeback, he said, "domestic cricket is coming and its important. I need to perform there. I have an opportunity to put in a good performance in the national T20 and show confidence to the selection committee, team management and to my captain."

RELATED STORIES

"I think when fast bowlers get injured, it hurts them a lot. It makes them fall. Being a fast bowler is not an easy job. All fast bowlers in the world get niggles but they recover. It's in my nature that I am a fighter and I don't give up", he further added. The 28-year-old made his international debut on August 16 in an ODI match and was also named Player of the series in the 2017 Champions Trophy after registering 13 wickets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
hasan ali pakistan cricket team pakistan cricket pakistan cricket board asia cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP