'I am a fighter and I don't give up': Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali plots national team comeback after Asia Cup omission

Having been excluded from Pakistan's Asia Cup squad, pacer Hasan Ali revealed that he understood his omission and also stated that he was aiming for a comeback in the national side. Ali has also not travelled with the team in their ongoing three-match ODI series against the Netherlands and is currently working to regain his form at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore. Speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) social media team, he said, "Form is something which comes and goes. I performed well in domestic cricket two years ago and cameback to the national team, now also that's the goal".

"I am also a bit disappointed that my performances haven't been upto the mark. On the other side, it's a part of life and ups and downs keep on coming. I am here at the National High-Performance Centre to work with coaches. I am working on the technical, tactical, physical and mental aspects and looking forward to regaining the rhythm and plot a comeback in the national team".

Stating that he would be using domestic cricket as a stage for his comeback, he said, "domestic cricket is coming and its important. I need to perform there. I have an opportunity to put in a good performance in the national T20 and show confidence to the selection committee, team management and to my captain."

"I think when fast bowlers get injured, it hurts them a lot. It makes them fall. Being a fast bowler is not an easy job. All fast bowlers in the world get niggles but they recover. It's in my nature that I am a fighter and I don't give up", he further added. The 28-year-old made his international debut on August 16 in an ODI match and was also named Player of the series in the 2017 Champions Trophy after registering 13 wickets.

