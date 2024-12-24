'I am alive because…': Vinod Kambli clutches doctor's hand, gives first statement from hospital bed

Vinod Kambli seems to be doing much better amid reports that his condition remains critical. The former India cricketer, who is currently hospitalised in Thane's Akruti Hospital, is recovering from clots that have been detected in his brain and issued a small statement where he thanked the doctors for their continuous and relentless support. Kambli, 52, has been in the news for his health over the last month, first catching attention when he struggled to get off his bike two months ago and then recently during his appearance at the unveiling of the Ramakant Achrekar memorial in Mumbai. Vinod Kambli continues to undergo treatment in Thane's Akruti Hospital(PTI)

In a recent interview, Kambli revealed that he was hospitalised last month in three different hospitals due to a severe urinary infection. On Saturday night, his health took another alarming turn when his condition suddenly deteriorated. Now on the road to recovery, Kambli recounted an emotional moment from his hospital bed – holding the doctor's hand, much like he did with Sachin Tendulkar, and expressing heartfelt gratitude to them for saving his life.

"I am alive because of the doctors here. All I would say is that I will do whatever sir (referring to the doctor) asks me to. People will see the inspiration that I'll give them," said Kambli.

Vinod Kambli's condition is improving

That Kambli could say this with a smile bodes well for his recovery. He appeared much better than initially reported and even greeted doctors, hospital staff, and fans, acknowledging their wishes. Brought to the hospital by one of his fans, Kambli's treatment has been taken care of by hospital in-charge S Singh, who has assured the ex-cricketer of life-long free treatment.

"When he was admitted on Saturday, he was having massive cramps along with fever and dizziness. He was not able to sit, and was not able to walk. He was also drowsy at the time of admission," Dr. Vivek Dwivedi, who is treating Kambli, told HT.

"We did all the investigation and after that came to know that he was having a urinary tract infection along with electrolyte imbalance. Sodium was a bit on the lower side, potassium was on the lower side. That was the reason for the cramps. His BP was also on the lower side. We started him on antibiotics."

Kambli's financial condition hasn't been well for a long time, with the former cricketer surviving on BCCI's monthly pension of ₹30,000. The 1983 World Cup-winning team of Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar has offered him help, but only if he agrees to undergo rehabilitation, a condition Kambli has no problems with. If the move does materialize, it would be Kambli's 15th time rehabilitating. His friend and former First-Class umpire, Marcus Couto, previously confirmed that Kambli had undergone 14 rehab programs already.

Once a star in the making, Kambli's fall from grace has been well-documented. He made his India debut in 1991 but it wasn't until 1994 that Kambli really burst onto the scene with consecutive double centuries in Tests. He smashed 224 against England in Mumbai and followed it up with another marathon knock of 227 against Zimbabwe in Delhi. However, Kambli's temptation for the bling stood between him and the road to success. He last played a Test in 1995, even though he averaged 54 in the format. Kambli continued to play ODIs till 2000, making nine comebacks, but despite all his efforts, the left-handed batter's career ended abruptly at just 28 years of age.

Kambli continued to play domestic cricket for Mumbai until announcing his retirement in 2009. He did a few films in between and appeared in a few reality shows, but neither stint lasted long. Kambli inadvertently formed cracks in his relationship with Sachin the same year when he said Tendulkar could have supported him more and saved him from his indiscipline and downfall. However, the same Tendulkar came to Kambli's rescue when he took care of all the hospital payments when Kambli underwent surgery after suffering two heart attacks in 2013.