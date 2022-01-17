'I am doubtful about him': Gavaskar explains why Rohit Sharma should not replace Virat Kohli as India's Test captain

Despite being the vice-captain of the team, Rohit Sharma may not be the best candidate to replace Virat Kohli as its next leader in Tests, reckons the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. The former India captain has backed Rishabh Pant to succeed Kohli as India's next Test captain for certain reasons, one of which is that the 23-year-old is an automatic pick in all formats.

As far as India's ODI and T20I captain Rohit is concerned, Gavaskar feels the 34-year-old could be used as a stop gap arrangement till a future captain is groomed, but even in that case, Sharma will need to work on a big issue plaguing him and cross that obstacle.

"The problem with Rohit is that he has fitness issues. So you need a player who remains fit and is available for all matches. If you remember, Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews had the same issue with hamstring. And with that, when you try to run fast or take a quick single, the injury resurfaces," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

"If that is to happen, you may be forced to name someone else captain. So it's better to pick a player who instead has extern al injuries. But with Rohit, this cycle of picking up regular injuries is why I am doubtful about him. This is why I feel that only a player who features in all formats should be made captain."

Despite the fact that Kohli mentioned in his announcement that the decision is his alone, something that was reiterated by BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly in his tweets as well, certain sections feel the board might have had a role in limiting Kohli’s say in matters. Gavaskar though finds the likelihood of it ‘impossible to believe’.

"No board would want that its captain's hands should be tied. Sourav Ganguly, the president was a captain himself, so he wouldn't do anything that would trouble the Indian skipper. Sure, at times there might be a few disagreements but I cannot even imagine something like that happening in Indian cricket," the former India captain added.

Looking back at Kohli's legacy, Gavaskar feels Virat's biggest contribution in India's Test cricket is shaping a team that could be called world-beaters and assembling a fast-bowling line up for the ages.

"Kohli has left a terrific impact as Test captain since taking over. He had a good team. And when you have a good team, the results will be good. Look at Clive Lloyd's West Indies. They had four fast bowlers and brilliant batsmen. When you have a good team, winning matches become easier. Look at Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and the kind of attacks they had. No one talks about how shrewd they were," said Gavaskar.

