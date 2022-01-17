'If given an opportunity...': ODI vice-captain Bumrah opens up on prospects of leading Team India in Tests after Kohli

Amid three popular choices for the position of Test captaincy in the Indian cricket team, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is slowly emerging as one of the likely candidates that the selectors might want to look at for the role after Virat Kohli had announced his decision to step down from the position last week. And the pace spearhead is ready to lead the Indian team, as admitted by him on Monday, if given the opportunity.

Rohit Sharma stands as the frontrunner given that he was recently named as the white-ball captain replacing Kohli last month. However, the veteran opener will be 35 next year and has been coping up with fitness issues of late. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are the two other candidates, but lack experience of leading a red-ball team.

Bumrah emerged as one of the choices after he was named as a stand-in vice-captain for the Johannesburg Test against South Africa earlier this month after Kohli had incurred an upper back spasm and Rahul was elevated to his position.

"If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don't see any player would say no and I am no different. Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities," Bumrah replied to a query from PTI in a press conference ahead of the start of the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting Wednesday.

Bumrah was earlier named as the vice-captain for the ODI series after Rohit failed to recover from his hamstring injury and Rahul was named as the captain.

"I look at this situation in the same manner...taking responsibility and talking to players and helping them out has always been my approach and it will always be my approach going further keeping any situation in mind," he added.

India will play two of the three ODIs in Paarl, starting January 19, and the final tie will be played in Cape Town.