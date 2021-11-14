'I am happy. I showed off': Jaydev Unadkat clarifies 'just another pace bowler who can bat' tweet which caused uproar

Jaydev Unadkat has clarified his earlier tweet which sent social media into a frenzy, saying it was nothing more than the left-arm pacer enjoying his success. On Friday, Unadkat posted a small clip of him batting in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and hitting some incredible shots, with the caption, "Just another pace bowler who can bat," with a wink face. Fans immediately likened it to a potential jibe at the BCCI or all-rounder Hardik Pandya who has been struggling with the bat and is hardly bowling.

However, on Saturday, Unadkat posted another tweet, this time clarifying that the earlier tweet wasn't referred to anyone. "By the means of uploading videos of what I was able to do in a recent domestic series (cos it isn’t telecasted), doesn’t mean I am taking a jibe at anyone or any player in anyway. I took pride in what I did for my team. I am happy. I showed off. (don’t we all love to do that?),” tweeted Unadkat.

By the means of uploading videos of what I was able to do in a recent domestic series (cos it isn’t telecasted), doesn’t mean I am taking a jibe at anyone or any player in anyway. I took pride in what I did for my team. I am happy. I showed off. (don’t we all love to do that?) — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) November 13, 2021

Weighing in further, Unadkat requested people to not make a mountain out of a molehill. Social media surely isn't a forgiving place, and understanding the seriousness of it, the left-arm quick urged his fans and followers to not take things the wrong way.

"Shouldn’t we take things in a positive way & have mutual respect for everyone who’s reached this level in the sport? Typing a tweet can be easy, but reaching an elite level in a sport, in a country of a billion, is not," Unadkat posted in continuation of his earlier tweet.

Shouldn’t we take things in a positive way & have mutual respect for everyone who’s reached this level in the sport? Typing a tweet can be easy, but reaching an elite level in a sport, in a country of a billion, is not! 🙌🏼 — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) November 13, 2021

A Ranji Trophy winner with Saurashtra, Unadkat last played for India in March of 2018. Ever since, despite putting up wonderful performances for Saurashtra in the domestic circuit, a recall to the Indian team has eluded him. Unadkat, currently playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, has grabbed nine wickets in five games while scoring an unbeaten 58 against Hyderabad.

