'I am ready for all formats': Bhuvneshwar Kumar clears the air, India quick says he is prepared for red-ball cricket

Having last played Test cricket and a First-Class game more than three years ago, Bhuvneshwar Kumar says he is ready for top-flight red-ball cricket and if given a chance, the India fast bowler would contribute and put his best foot forward. In May, a report carried by a leading newspaper daily had claimed that Bhuvneshwar was 'not interested' in playing Test cricket anymore, quoting a source, a report that the fast bowler dismissed later in the day.

Clearing the air once and for all, Bhuvneshwar, during a press conference on Friday, ahead of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka, clarified that he is not prioritising any format over the other and is always available whenever the team requires him in whichever format.

"To be honest, I'm not prioritising white-ball over red-ball. If I am selected for red-ball cricket, I'll definitely contribute. I'm not looking to prioritise one of the two. I'm just working normally, trying to prepare in a way that I'm ready for all formats. If I get a chance, I'd like to do well. I'm not looking ahead to what will happen in 18-20 months," Bhuvneshwar said.

After last playing a Test match against South Africa in January of 2018, Bhuvneshwar's career has been marred by a string of injuries. During the 2019 World Cup, he pulled his hamstring and towards the end of the year, injured his groin. In 2020, while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, the fast bowler sustained a thigh injury. After a lengthy layoff, Bhuvneshwar returned during the England ODIs and T20Is at home, where he picked up 10 wickets from eight games.

The Sri Lanka series is a golden opportunity for Bhuvneshwar to present a case for his selection in India's T20 World Cup squad, with the fast bowler explaining the areas he has worked on while he was away from the game.

"I haven't made too many changes to my bowling or the way I train. It's just about how I manage my workload. If I've played a particular game, I look at how I can recover quickly from there. In terms of cricket, the only thing I've worked on is how to get over my injuries," he said.