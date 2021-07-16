India vs Sri Lanka: Lahiru Kumara returns, three uncapped players included as SL name squad for India series

The uncapped trio of Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando and Ishan Jayaratne have been included in Sri Lanka’s 25-member squad for the three ODIs and three T20Is against India starting Sunday.

Sri Lanka Cricket announced the list, which also includes youngsters Dhananjaya Lakshan and Praveen Jayawickrama, who have played one ODI each for the country.

However, one of the biggest takeaways of the squad is fast bowler Lahiru Kumar. The 24-year-old quick last featured for Sri Lanka in an ODI in 2019 and T20I in 2020, and although Lahiru did play a Test match earlier this year in April against Bangladesh, his participation was cut short after he picked up a hamstring injury on day 3 of the first Test. The fast bowler was subsequently ruled out of the series. Earlier, he had also missed the tour of West Indies after contracting Covid-19.

Earlier on Friday, SLC confirmed that Kusal Perera will not take part in the series owing to a shoulder injury. Dasun Shanaka will lead the team with Dhananjaya de Silva appointed vice-captain.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando (only for T20I series), Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

