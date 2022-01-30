'I am still available for selection in T20Is': Ex-CSK star says he's 'fit enough' to play T20 World Cup in Australia

With the emergence of the shortest format, players from around the world have been plying their trade in various T20 leagues all across the globe. Despite nearing the fag end of their careers, these global stars are workhorses, not showing any signs of ageing by any means.

The same is the case for Imran Tahir of South Africa. A veteran of 107 ODIs, 38 T20Is and 20 Test matches, Tahir still is "fit enough" to be a part of the Proteas camp for this year's T20 World Cup in Australia. The Pakistan-born tweaker is currently a part of Multan Sultans in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

ALSO READ | 'His batting doesn't seem to get affected by captaincy': Ex-PAK skipper backs Rohit Sharma to succeed as India captain

"I am still available for selection in T20Is,” Tahir told Geo News in an interview. “I believe I am fit enough to play in the T20 World Cup [in Australia]. I hope that selectors will consider my performances around the world. If they do, I am sure they’ll find me a deserving candidate."

“It is a strange feeling that I am an overseas player for Pakistan where I was born and even played my initial cricket, but I am also thankful to South Africa that they gave me a chance to reach my dreams and prove myself in international cricket,” the 42-year-old added.

Tahir's last appearance for South Africa was in the 2019 World Cup in England. He's currently got no plans to bid adieu to the sport but sees himself donning the coach's hat after retirement.

“I love to share my experience with young cricketers. Maybe I will become a leg-spin coach in the future," he further said. “I feel that I got the opportunity very late, so I don’t take anything for granted and try to give my best."

The leg-spinner also shed light on defending champions Sultans' opening game against Karachi Kings, where he bagged three wickets in four overs and picked the Player of the Match award as well. The sharp spin of Tahir clamped down Karachi on a sluggish wicket during the middle overs. He also plucked one wicket in the match against Lahore Qalandars on Saturday.

"We are off to a good start. It is all because of the collective hard work of the team. I hope we continue with this streak in the tournament. This unity as a team is the key to success. When you work hard as a team and give your best, you surely get success."