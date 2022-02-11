'I am up for it, have the confidence to bowl a few': 27-year-old India star raises hand for sixth-bowling option

India witnessed another top-order failure but Shreyas Iyer on Friday held his nerves and scored a crucial knock in the third and final game of the ODI series against the West Indies. The 27-year-old Iyer, who returned to the mix after recovering from Covid-19, hit 80 off 111 deliveries after the hosts lost the top three batters in the first Powerplay.

Shreyas teamed up with Rishabh Pant (56) as the two put up 110 runs for the fourth wicket. Talking about playing a vital role in the Indian team's recovery, Shreyas said it wasn't an easy wicket to bat but he decided to spend time in the middle, which is key in the 50-over format.

ALSO READ | 'Even after playing that knock vs NZ, I knew Rishabh will be playing in SA': Saha reveals 'indications' from management

"It was not at all easy to bat. When I went in, the ball was seaming, it was swinging, so Shikhar Dhawan and I decided to play close to the body as much as possible and punish the loose balls. That's what happened, they weren't sticking to one line so we had an advantage. 50 overs is a long format, you need to give yourself a little bit of time at the start and later on you can cover it up," he said during the innings interval.

"It was two-paced, but there was extra bounce on it because I was missing my cut shots. It was two-paced, it was coming really nice onto the bat and it was quick as well. The bowlers were hitting hard lengths, definitely, they had come with a plan. It's a really good total on this wicket considering the start we got," he further said.

After the Shreyas-Pant batting show, Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar added finishing touches to help India put up an intimidating 265-run total on the scoreboard. Sundar scored 33 from 34 balls while Chahar notched up 38 off 38 deliveries as the pair showed off its batting prowess.

Shreyas was "satisfied" with the 265 total and he further expressed a desire to contribute with the ball as well. India have been searching for an additional bowling option since Hardik Pandya's chaotic stint in the national set-up, and Shreyas feels he is ready to roll his arms over.

"It's a fight-able total, I am really satisfied with the total. We got to bowl really well to defend this total, it's going to be a great fight. If the situation demands and the skipper thinks that I need to rotate my arm for a few overs, I am up for it, I have the confidence to bowl a few," said the talented batter.

India have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series. The Rohit Sharma-led unit is eyeing a series sweep against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON