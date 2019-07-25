‘I believe in horses for courses’: Vinod Kambli disagrees with Sourav Ganguly’s ‘same players in all formats’ idea

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli doesn’t agree with former captain Sourav Ganguly’s same players across formats idea. Ganguly had earlier stated that the selectors should pick same players in all formats in order to provide more confidence to the players. However, Kambli feels players should be chosen as per their prowess of playing in different formats.

Also Read: MS Dhoni fulfils promise, begins training with Parachute Regiment

Ganguly took to social media and wrote: “Time has come for Indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence.. too few are playing in all formats ..great teams had consistent players ..it’s not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent.”

Time has come for indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence.. too few are playing in all formats ..great teams had consistent players ..it’s not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent..@bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 24, 2019

Kambli’s reply read: “I believe in horses for courses. We need to choose the best players for the format & play them. It will help #TeamIndia preserve players & with the big pool of players at our disposal, the management can then utilize players for bigger series. England & Australia are prime examples.”

Also Read: Kohli and Co set for new shirt sponsors starting South Africa series

I believe in horses for courses.

We need to choose the best players for the format & play them.

It will help #TeamIndia preserve players & with the big pool of players at our disposal, the mgmt can then utilize players for bigger series.

England & Australia are prime examples. https://t.co/wd9VKrBZmG — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) July 24, 2019

Ganguly had raised this issue after Ajinkya Rahane once again failed to seal a spot in the ODIs and Shubman Gill was overlooked for the entire tour. The former India captain felt Gill should have been included in the squad while Rahane should have been given opportunity in the limited-over formats as well.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 13:03 IST