'I can't wait to retire and go watch India vs Pakistan live': Australia captain Aarong Finch

cricket

cricket
Published on Oct 28, 2022 01:54 PM IST

Australia captain Aaron Finch witnessed the build-up to the T20 World Cup match between the India and Pakistan and was blown away by the atmosphere at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India's Virat Kohli shakes hands with Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim following the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

India and Pakistan have played many matches in ICC tournaments over the years but every time the two cricketing nations face-off, the contest only gets bigger. Last few encounters between the two teams has been very close contests. On October 24, India got the better of Pakistan in a battle of nerves and won by four wickets in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup. The match saw Indian batters Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli stitching a match winning 113-run partnership, while facing a superb Pakistani bowling attack.

The match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne was a rollercoaster which made some of the fans chew their nails amid all the tension, pressure and excitement. Australia captain Aaron Finch witnessed the build-up to the match between the two arch-rivals and was blown away by the atmosphere at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"Regardless of what the result is...I think the India-Pakistan game was amazing. I was actually sitting at home, nervous! I was nervous in the build-up watching that because I know how big a clash it is and I can't wait for the day that I can retire and go and watch an India-Pakistan game live somewhere," said Finch in an interview to journalist Melinda Farrell on her YouTube channel.

"I was sitting on the couch in my hotel room and i was nervous in the build-up, it's quite strange, yeah," he added.

The 35-year old also applauded Virat Kohli for his sensational knock against Pakistan. He was all praise for the Indian batter for taking the game deep and putting the opposition under pressure.

"What it was...was a Virat Kohli masterclass! You always felt even though..... with three overs to go that if you're still there...you know the amount of pressure that he puts on the opposition just by being there and yeah it was just great viewing," shared Finch.

Kohli was adjudged player of the match for his brilliant innings of unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls. Many cricket experts labelled his sensational gameplay as the "best knock in T20I by a batter".

Get Latest Cricket News and Cricket Schedule along with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Table and Cricket Live Score of ongoing matches.
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

india cricket team virat kohli aaron finch t20 world cup india vs pakistan
