'I cried everyday for a month. Dhoni, Dhawan came to me and said…': India cricketer reveals 'lowest point' of career

It takes a lifetime to build a good perception and moment to destroy it. The moment can be by choice or by sheer misfortune. Veteran India cricketer Ishant Sharma will forever be know for his Test bowling heroics, exemplified with that dismissal of Ricky Ponting at WACA, and as one of the few fast bowlers in modern era to have played 100 Tests, but he believed he had the ability to achieve the milestone in white-ball cricket as well before it was cut short by that one moment of misfortune which he considers as the "lowest point" of his career.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on Cricbuzz's 'Rise of New India' show, Ishant recalled that 2013 ODI match against the George Bailey-led Australia side in Mohali where he was smashed for 30 runs by James Faulkner, which included a boundary and four sixes.

Australia were in a difficult position in the chase, requiring 44 runs in the last three overs and four wickets in hand. Aussies did have a well-set Adam Voges in the middle on 72, but it was Faulkner who emerged as the hero on the back of that over against Ishant. While it was ecstasy for Faulkner, it was agony for Ishant as Australia chased down the target with three balls to spare.

ALSO READ: 'Lot of players in that dressing room are thinking 'How's this guy not playing?' His selection was no-brainer': Shastri

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ishant revealed that more than the thrashing he received in that over, the fact that hurt him the most was India lost because of that 30-run over. He added that he cried for almost a month after that match.

“My lowest moment was that 2013 match in Mohali against Australia. I don't know if I could ever have moment worse than that because I was...I don't know. It was very tough for me. And it wasn't because I gave away a lot of runs. The thing that hurt me the most was I was the reason behind the team's loss. I was dating my wife at that time and I just spoke to her and I think I just cried for almost a month. I used to call her everyday and cry over the phone saying that team lost because of me,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fast bowler however revealed the support he received from then skipper MS Dhoni and teammate Shikhar Dhawan although he felt that the match compelled people into thinking that he is not a white-ball bowler.

“The good thing that happened was Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) came to my room and Shikhar (Dhawan), who was playing that game, also came and said, 'Look you have been doing well (Dekh, tu acha khel raha hai).' Because of that one match there became a perception that I am not a white-ball bowler,” he added.

Ishant was later benched in that series and only managed a handful of appearances in the format, having played his last in 2016.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON