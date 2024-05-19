'I dedicate this Man of the Match to Yash Dayal': Du Plessis revels in RCB pacer's final over heroics vs Dhoni and CSK

It was a blockbuster thriller on Saturday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs and eliminated Chennai Super Kings in dramatic circumstances. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Yash Dayal, second left, celebrates with teammates after their win.(AP)

Chasing 219 runs, CSK needed to reach only 200 to qualify for the playoffs. But Yash Dayal's heroics proved to be pivotal as RCB restricted CSK to 191/7 in 20 overs. Dayal was smacked for a six by MS Dhoni in the final over, before removing the former CSK captain in the next ball. Then he only conceded a single as RCB wrapped up a sensational win.

Speaking after the win, RCB captain Faf du Plessis hailed Dayal and also dedicated his Man of the Match award to the Indian pacer. "We were defending 175, it got a bit close, at one stage, with MS there, I thought, oh dear, he has done it so many times. The way we bowled with the wet ball was unbelievable, we tried to change it. I dedicate this Man of the Match to Yash Dayal. The way he bowled was unbelievable. For a man who's fairly new, he deserves it. [on what he told Dayal before the last over] Pace off is the best option on this pitch and trust your skills and enjoy, this is what you trained for," he said.

"The yorker did not work the 1st ball and he went back to pace off and it worked unbelievably well. [on the crowd tonight] It's crazy, even when we weren't winning the fans were here. We in the changeroom we felt it was something we had to get right. Coming here tonight, it was set up nicely, CSK v RCB, unbelievable atmosphere and we as a team will do a lap of honour to thank the crowd for the support. It's really important that we enjoy this, great 6 games in a row and the first goal in the IPL is to get into the knockouts and we have done that, enjoy this but get back to work tomorrow," he further added.

Initially, a half-century from Faf du Plessis (54) saw RCB post 218/5 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli smacked 47 off 29 balls. For CSK's bowling department, Shardul Thakur took two wickets.