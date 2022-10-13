'I don't know aap kiski baat kar rahe hain. Aapne jiska naam liya...': Babar's savage reply to question about criticism

Pakistan registered a convincing 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the final group game of the tri-series on Thursday. The side chased down a 174-run target in Christchurch, with Mohammad Rizwan scoring a valiant 69. Mohammad Nawaz emerged as a much-needed boost for Pakistan amid their middle-order crisis, as the all-rounder, coming at no.4 in the run-chase, remained unbeaten on 45 off merely 20 deliveries to steer the side to victory.

The side had an inconsistent past few weeks, with Pakistan losing in the final of the Asia Cup to Sri Lanka, and then conceding a 3-4 T20I series loss to England at home. Even in the ongoing tri-series, Pakistan had conceded a defeat to New Zealand earlier, and a number of people among the Pakistan cricket fraternity have spoken against Babar Azam's captaincy, as a result.

During a press conference after the win over Bangaldesh, a journalist asked Babar about the criticism, and also named a fellow journalist named Aftab Iqbal, who criticised the Pakistan skipper's captaincy earlier this week. However, Babar had a rather straightforward response.

“I don't know aap kiski baat kar rahe hain. Jiska naam liya hai main unko jaanta bhi nahi. Ye cheezein chalti hain, achha bhi karte hain toh bhi chalti hai. But ham log bother nahi karte, koshish karte hain ki jitna confidence team ko diya jaaye, aur jitna unity bani hui hai usko chalaate rahein (I don't know who you are talking about. These things happen, even when we perform well, it happens. But we don't bother, we just try to keep team's confidence and unity intact),” Babar said.

“Koshish ye hi rehti hai ki ham apna 100 percent de aur jeetein. Kabhi kabhi ham to the mark nahi hote, par ham discussion karte hain aur sochte hain ki kahan ham achha kar sakte hain. (We try to give our 100 percent and win. Sometimes, we are not up to the mark, but we discuss and plan about things where we can improve),” he further stated.

The final of the tri-series will be played on October 14 (Friday) in Christchurch.

