'The truth is, India have been timid in World Cups, they go into a shell': Nasser Hussain ahead of T20 World Cup

India have been a powerhouse in bilaterals this year, equalling Australia's world record for most wins in a calendar year with two months still to go. India, so far, have won 38 matches this year and with the T20 World Cup and tours to New Zealand and Bangladesh to follow, that number is only set to rise. And this is not the trend for this year only. India have been dominant across formats for the last four-five years - they had won 37 matches in 2017. They have won in New Zealand, England and Australia and have been almost unbeatable at home but despite all this, their performance in multi-nation tournaments have been below-par.

India haven't been able to qualify for any white-ball ICC tournament final since the 2014 T20 World Cup. They couldn't even make it to the semi-finals in the last edition in UAE. Their subdued approach was one of the biggest reasons for their twin defeats in the Super 12 stage against Pakistan and New Zealand. Former England captain Nasser Hussain highlighted the same point and said India have been 'timid' in ICC tournaments.

"India's issues have been ICC events really. They have been going around beating everyone, with a variety of players, they have rotated and rested. But the truth is that they have played some timid cricket in world events like almost gone into their shell. They definitely played some fearful cricket in the last World Cup, especially in the powerplays," Hussain said in a chat with Sky Sports.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, however, has made a conscious effort to change that approach. The results have been quite good so far. Barring the Asia Cup, where India failed to make the finals, India have almost everything in T20Is this year. Rohit's attacking intent at the top of the order and Suryakumar Yadav's breathtaking display with the bat have been the major plus points.

"India have got to keep the hitting potential. Suryakumar Yadav has been in unbelievable form. They are missing two great cricketers in Jadeja and Bumrah. They have got to keep the same mindset they have had in the bilateral events," the former captain further added.

India have Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa in their group in the Super 12 stage. Two more teams will join them from the qualifiers. With only two teams set to advance to the final four from six teams in each group, India will have to make sure they beat both Pakistan and South Africa to negate the threat of another Super 12 stage exist. They start their campaign against Pakistan on October 23.

