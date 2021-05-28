Don't like watching Test cricket but when he comes to bat, I am watching: Mills' high praise for India batsman

Rishabh Pant’s breath-taking strokeplay even under difficult circumstances against some of the best in the business in Test cricket has often been lauded by current and former cricketers, including greats and legends of the game. England pacer Tymal Mills was the latest to express his admiration for Rishabh Pant.

The left-arm pacer went to the extent of saying that he doesn’t like red-ball cricket much but enjoys watching it when Pant is batting in the middle as the attacking India left-hander is ‘exciting’ and ‘box-office.’

"I only play white-ball cricket, I don't play four-day cricket due to injuries. In general, I don't like watching traditional Test cricket but when Rishabh Pant comes to bat in a test match, I am watching. It's exciting isn't it, its box office, it makes you want to watch the TV,” Mills told timesnownews.com.

Pant has had a mixed bag in the international circuit so far. He was at first pitted as the replacement of Dhoni in all three formats but an inconsistent show in the sporadic opportunities that he got meant that he was dropped from all three formats of the game. The left-hander, however, made a strong comeback and emerged as the match-winner for India in Australia.

Pant carried his performance in the home series against England and forced his way back into the ODI and T20I sides too.

“He played a couple of eye-catching innings which was good to see. I like entertaining cricket. Even that first pitch in Ahmedabad when it was turning square, I liked it because there was something happening every ball. I personally really enjoyed the Test series," Mills, who made his T20I debut in India, said.

Pant, who is currently in quarantine in Mumbai with the rest of the Indian Test cricketers, will next be seen in action in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which begins on June 18 in Southampton.

