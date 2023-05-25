‘I don’t think Yashasvi Jaiswal needs to be fast-tracked…’: Dinesh Karthik makes bold claim ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

Despite last year's runners-up Rajasthan Royals failing to grab a playoff spot, the Sanju Samson-led side had plenty of positives to build on for the upcoming season. One of the positives for RR was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made fans ignore opening partner's Jos Buttler's poor form.

Dinesh Karthik had some advice for Team India selectors regarding Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The 21-year-old ended his campaign as RR's highest run-scorer this season and is also currently fourth in the Orange Cap race. Jaiswal slammed 625 runs in 14 matches, at an average of 48.08 and 163.61 strike rate, packed with a century and five half-centuries. His high score this season was 124.

Due to his performances in IPL 2023, many fans and experts have called for the RR opener to be included in the ODI World Cup squad, scheduled to be held later this year in India. Speaking to the ICC, India and RCB cricketer Dinesh Karthik feels that it is too early for Jaiswal to be included in the roster for the ODI showpiece event. But the wicketkeeper-batter also had a suggestion for the selectors, asking them to fast-track Jaiswal to the T20I setup. "I don't think Yashasvi needs to be fast-tracked into the ODI setup", he said.

"He's a young boy. He needs to be fast-tracked into the T20I setup. I think he needs to be one of the frontrunners for the T20 World Cup happening next year as there are only a limited amount of ODIs left to be played prior to this World Cup."

Karthik also urged that Jaiswal should be given an extended run in the Team India setup. "I only think it's fair that Yashasvi Jaiswal, when given an opportunity, is given an extended run because again, he is a very special player. He's shown us in this IPL. But when it comes to international cricket, it is a different cup of tea altogether", he said.

"Just back him out there in the T20 setup, he needs to be there now. He'll get going. And by the time this World Cup finishes, he will be ready to play from there on in ODIs and T20s", he further added.

Rajasthan ended their campaign in fifth place, missing out on the playoffs. They registered 14 points in 14 matches, packed with seven wins and seven defeats.

