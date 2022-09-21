'I feel for Rohit Sharma': Jadeja's blunt reaction to India's 1st T20 loss, 'Things went wrong throughout that innings'

Australia took a 1-0 lead in their three-match T20I series in India by chasing down a mammoth target of 209 with four balls to spare. India's score of 208/6 was their highest ever in the format against Australia but then the visitors then mowed down the total efficiently, with the hosts' spinner Axar Patel being the only one who caused the world champions' batters any real problems.

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja said that it is difficult to point out any specific period during the Australia innings in which the hosts lost the match. “I am trying to think of a situation where India had a chance, except for when Axar Patel was bowling. And he also didn't bowl at a stretch. Except for those overs, there was no problem that Australia had. They didn't even have to take any chances,” he said.

Australia were on the money for much of the chase with Cameron Green's 30-ball 61 helping them dominate the first 10 overs. Umesh Yadav and Axar then put a temporary break on the flow of runs by taking a few quick wickets but Matthew Wade then came in and took the game away from India.

“India carried on with the plans that they had when they took those wickets and it just didn't work. It's really difficult to figure out where did we go wrong because throughout that innings, we went wrong. There is no one stage I can pick and say something could have been done differently,” said Jadeja.

“At the start maybe I would have pointed out bowling Axar Patel (as the problem) because the ball was seaming but he ended up with the best figures. He looked like he was playing a different game to the others. Chahal has had a few games where things haven't gone his way. I feel for Rohit Sharma, everything he did was right but Australia had an answer for everything.”

