'I feel that this guy will go on to have a really good career': Pathan names 'vital' cog for India in overseas Tests

Over the last couple of years, the Indian cricket team has not only succeeded in overseas conditions but have set a benchmark for other teams to follow. Back-to-back series wins in Australia and a splendid show in England have transformed India into arguable the best touring Test team in the world. And what promises to be the icing on the cake is the fact that players from No. 1 to 11 all seem to contribute immensely.

India will embark on a testing tour of South Africa from next month, and although most of their matches are going to be played at home until the first-half of 2022, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has singled out Shubman Gill as the player who promises to be an extremely crucial part of the team's plans.

"I really hope and feel that this guy will go on to have a really good career, especially in Test cricket because I think he can be very vital especially if we keep touring abroad. He has got outstanding backfoot game with his initial movement," Pathan said on Star Sports.

Gill, playing his first match for India since February/March, began the series with a half-century. Gill recorded his fourth Test fifty before getting out to Kyle Jamieson for 52. Impressed with the 22-year-old batter's innings, Pathan noted the technical adjustments Gill has implemented in his batting.

"He is a young guy and he is very talented when it comes to batting. He is trying to figure how to actually correct whatever little technical flaw he has, especially against the fuller delivery. He is coming down the pitch against the fast bowlers and I'm really impressed with the way he is playing against the spinners. He is playing the ball late," added Pathan.

