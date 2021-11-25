Live India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: India win toss, opt to bat in Kanpur India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Team India returns to red-ball action on Thursday with the 1st Test in Kanpur. Follow Live Score and Updates. IND vs NZ Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1(AP) By hindustantimes.com , New Delhi OPEN APP India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1: India have won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in Kanpur. After weeks of relentless T20 action, the Team India players return to Test format on Thursday when the side takes on New Zealand in the 1st Test of the series in Kanpur. The side will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the absence of first-choice captain Virat Kohli, who will return for the second Test. While the likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are also resting, KL Rahul was ruled out of the series earlier this week owing to a muscle injury. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON india vs new zealand Topics