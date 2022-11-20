‘I felt like a zombie almost’: Joe Root opens up on tenure as England Test captain

Former England captain Joe Root has opened up on his stint as the skipper. The right-handed batter had quit the role in Test cricket in April, this year. He signed off as England's most successful leader in Tests, winning 27 matches for his team during his five year tenure.

Root has reflected on his days as captain and said that the role had started taking a toll on him and his family commitments.

“The captaincy was starting to take a toll on me. It was getting to the point where I wasn’t really present at home. The limited time I did get to spend with family, which should be enjoyed and treasured, I wasn’t able to do that. I wasn’t really there. I came to realise that that had been the case for a little while," said Root while speaking to the Daily Mail.

“I was there but there were times when I was thinking about something I couldn’t control or something that hadn’t happened previously. You go in on yourself. We would still do what we would normally do as a family but I would not be listening. I just felt like a bit of a zombie almost," he added.

The 31-year-old further highlighted that his personality after taking up the role was frustrating the kids and creating an unhealthy environment around him.

“I could see it frustrating the kids because I wasn’t properly playing with them or I was talking to Carrie and I would zone out. I could start seeing it have an impact on me as a person. You want to bring your personality to the role, not bring the role to your personality. It was reversing into something slightly unhealthy," explained Root.

Root also provided insights into his mindset since handing over the role to Ben Stokes and how it had helped him as a player.

“It was a very difficult decision (stepping down) because it is such a fantastic role to get the honour to do and I loved doing it. I was also trying to make the right decision, not just for myself but most importantly for what the team required at that point," he elucidated.

“I didn’t feel like I had the energy or the right outlook on things to be able to do that properly. As hard as it was to give up the captaincy, as soon as I had done it, I did feel so much better for it and have done ever since," concluded Root.

