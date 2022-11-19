‘He is an absolute rocket…’: Aakash Chopra backs IPL star as IND opener in T20I

Team India's opening pair of captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul couldn't give great starts in the T20 World Cup which costed the team in the semi-final loss against England too. The under par performance by the openers triggered a debate about the suitability of existing openers and their prospective replacements, in case they are shown the door. Several names are doing the rounds who did well in the shortest format in the Indian Premier League(IPL).

Some cricket experts have pitched in Prithvi Shaw's name as prospective opener for India in T20Is, as the right-handed batter has the ability to strike it big and proved his calibre in the IPL as well. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra who also opened for Team India in Tests, has suggested the selectors to consider Shaw for the opening slot in T20Is.

ALSO READ: Ashwin's strong reaction after Ravi Shastri slams Rahul Dravid for taking breaking from New Zealand tour

"The first option which comes to my mind is Prithvi Shaw. The guy is naturally destructive, he is disruptive. A lot of people turn back and say that he is not fit, I am saying check his numbers, he is the guy who just takes off," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"If you want a rocket start, he is an absolute rocket, he simply flies. I am not saying he will fly in every match. Buttler, Hales or anyone else is also not seen flying in every match," explained the former India opener.

Meanwhile Shaw is not a part of the young India brigade that was picked for New Zealand tour. The 23-year-old had even expressed his disppointment over not being selected in a cryptic post on social media. He has got the opportunity to represent the men in blue in T20Is only once in 2021 against Sri Lanka where he had got out on a golden duck. It was also the last appearance for the right-handed batter for the national team.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON