'I hated batting at No.3': Rohit Sharma reveals what demoted Shubman Gill from opener's spot in Test cricket

The Indian team management switched things around for the two-Test series against South Africa when they brought in Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the innings along with captain Rohit Sharma and demoted Shubman Gill to No. 3. With India deciding to move beyond Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, Gill at one down and Shreyas Iyer at No. 4 was indicative of a fresh guard. But if the first Test at Centurion was anything to go by, this experimentation needs a longer run. Gill was out for 2 in the first innings and looked solid during his innings of 26 before getting bowled by Marco Jansen. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill share a light moment amid the India vs South Africa Test series(PTI)

As for why he decided to come down to No. 3 from opening the batting, Rohit revealed that the call was entirely Gill's. With a record of 966 runs from 33 innings, Gill hasn't quite left the impact as a Test opener like he has in ODIs. In fact, barring the knock 91 at the Gabba against Australia and a maiden century against the same team last year during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Gill's impression has been limited. So perhaps dropping a spot down may not be the worst idea given he is just 24 and has at least another 10 years as a professional cricketer.

"There is not much difference (on opening to batting at number 3). It takes just 1 ball for a number 3 to go in. And sometimes when an opener gets injured, a number 3 has to walk out and open the innings. I don't see much difference there. Gill is smart and understands his batting pretty well," Rohit Sharma told the reporters ahead of the second Test starting on Wednesday at Newlands, Cape Town.

"He prefers that number. He has batted in the Ranji Trophy at that number around that position. He has opened in Test and limited overs games but the number 3 was his preference. He feels he can do well for us batting at that position. It is an individual thing about how you think about certain positions."

I don't think No 3 to 7 is the right position for anyone, adds Rohit

Rohit, who himself has batted at various positions through his Test career – No. 3, 4, 5 and 6 – before finding his true calling as opener – chipped in with his two cents about Gill's new slot and mentioned that he is not fond of any position which is not that of an opener. In 43 innings opening the batting, Rohit has scored 2097 runs at an average of 51.15 while between No. 3 and 6, his tally drops to 1585 with three centuries and six fifties. In fact, at No. 6, with 1037 runs from 25 innings, Rohit's average of 54.58 is his best among all positions, and yet, his fondness towards opening the batting stands out.

"I hated batting at number 3 and that is my opinion. Either you open the batting or you wait a little to go down the order to bat at number 5 or 6. Since I started opening, from 3 onwards till number 7, I don't think it is the right position for anyone," pointed out Rohit.