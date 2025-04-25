Menu Explore
‘I have decided to take a break from cricket. A lot has happened…’: Pakistan star opts out of World Cup selection

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 25, 2025 06:58 PM IST

In a social media post shared on Friday, the 39-year-old announced her decision to take a break from cricket to prioritise her mental health.

Former Pakistan captain Nida Dar has withdrawn from national selection, citing mental health challenges. This marks a first in the country's cricket history, highlighting the growing awareness and acknowledgement of mental well-being in sports.

Nida Dar(PCB/X)
Nida Dar(PCB/X)

In a social media post shared on Friday, the 39-year-old announced her decision to take a break from cricket to prioritise her mental health. "In the past few months, a lot has happened around me personally and professionally, which has taken a toll on my mental health. Therefore, I have decided to take a break from cricket to focus on myself. I request everyone to respect my privacy during this time," she stated.

She also confirmed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been informed of her situation.

Nida's decision comes after she was asked to be available for selection for the ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers recently held in Lahore. While she did appear for a fitness test, she subsequently withdrew when asked to report for the training camp. It was also noted that she did not participate in the recent women's national T20 Cup. Her last appearance for Pakistan was in a match against New Zealand in Dubai last October.

Nida Dar has been a cornerstone of the Pakistan women's cricket team for well over a decade. An accomplished right-arm off-spinner and a powerful middle-order batter, she has consistently contributed to the team's performances across both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 Internationals.

She holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani woman cricketer to take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals.Nida has represented Pakistan in 270 international matches (ODIs and T20Is combined). Her all-round abilities made her an invaluable asset, often contributing crucial runs and picking up vital wickets at key moments in matches.

She has also had the honour of captaining the national women's team, demonstrating her leadership qualities and experience.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RCB vs RR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
