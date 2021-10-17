‘I have never seen you in this jersey’: R Ashwin's daughter surprised to see him in Team India's new T20 World Cup kit

R Ashwin will once again be seen donning the Blue jersey, when Team India start their campaign in the T20 World Cup, which began from Sunday.

After a long gap from limited-over cricket, Ashwin was rewarded a spot in India's 15-man T20 World Cup squad for his remarkable show with the ball in the Indian Premier League.

The spinner shared a photo of him in Team India's newly released kit for the World Cup on Instagram, which also included an interesting take by his daughter.

"When your daughter says 'I have never seen you in this jersey appa' can't leave her out of the picture. Can you ? @prithinarayanan," Ashwin wrote on Instagram.

India will lock horns with Pakistan in their opening encounter, which is scheduled to be held in October 24.

Ashwin, who is a regular choice in red-ball cricket, last featured in a T20I contest back in 2017, but his recent show in the IPL helped him get back in Team India's limited-over squad.

Meanwhile, sharing his views on Ashwin's inclusion in the team, skipper Virat Kohli during a virtual media-meet on Saturday said: “The one thing Ashwin has improved on is his bowling with courage. You have seen in the IPL over the last two years that he has bowled the difficult overs against the biggest hitters. He has not been shy to put the ball in the right areas, Ashwin has believed in his skillset.”

"Hence Ashwin has been rewarded for reviving his white-ball skills altogether. He was a regular feature for us back in the day but he fell off, finger spinners with accuracy have come back into the game. So we also need to evolve as a team," he added.