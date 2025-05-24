'I have two World Cup medals at home. How many Indians have that?': Gambhir has no regret for not being captain

India head coach Gautam Gambhir does not regret not captaining India permanently, representing India in 100 Test matches, or even getting near to 10,000 runs in any format. Instead, the former India opener said he finds himself extremely lucky to have won two World Cups for India. Gambhir was the team's top scorer in India's T20 World Cup-winning campaign in 2007 and also in the 2011 ODI World Cup final. India head coach Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir scored 75 off 53 balls in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan, which India won by 5 runs to lift the maiden World T20 in South Africa in 2007. Four years later, Gambhir scored an invaluable 97 in the ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka to help India win the world title after 28 years.

"I don't regret anything. I have two World Cup medals at home. Tell me how many people in India... a handful or very few people have two World Cup medals at home. If you look back at your career from a negative perspective, then you can say I could have played 100 Tests, wish I could've captained more. There's no end to desires and wants," Gambhir told CNN-News18.

"The first World Cup of any sort that I played, I had missed U14, U19, a 50-over World Cup, we won that. Fortunately, I won the first World Cup in the 50-over format also. I was able to score runs in that final. How many people have that? 10000 runs are not important, how many big tournaments you've won, how many medals do you have at home, that is more important," Gambhir, who played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, said.

Gambhir has admitted that dealing with the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be a significant challenge for the team but their Test retirement has also opened the door for others to step up and take responsibility.

Kohli and Rohit bid farewell to Test cricket within a week of each other earlier this month. The announcements came ahead of the marquee five-match series in England next month, the squad for which will be announced on Saturday in Mumbai.

"I think, when you start the game and when you want to finish, it's a very individual decision. No one has the right. Be it the coach, the selector, be it anyone in this country has any right to tell someone when to retire and when not to retire. So it comes from within," Gautam Gambhir said.

With their exit, India will not only need a new Test captain but will also be without two of their most seasoned players, a leadership and experience void, Gambhir admits, won't be easy to fill.

"And yes, we've got to be without two senior players to really experience players. And sometimes I believe that it's the opportunity for some other people to put their hand up and say, 'Okay, I am ready for it'."

He drew a parallel with India's Champions Trophy triumph, which came despite the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

"So yes, it will be tough, but then there'll be people putting their hand up for sure because this question was asked to me before. Champions Trophy as well.

"When Jasprit Bumrah wasn't there and I said exactly the same thing, someone missing out might give another person an opportunity to do something special for the country, hopefully, there’ll be other guys waiting for that opportunity," he said.

While Kohli and Rohit have bid adieu to the Test and T20 format, they will still be available for India in the 50-over game.

Asked if the two can make the team for the 2027 ODI World Cup, Gambhir said "Look, it's still a long way away. We still have a T20 World Cup before that, and that is again a huge tournament that is going to happen in India, which is in February-March," he pointed out.

"So the entire focus at the moment, after England, will be on the T20 World Cup, and November-December 2027 is still two-and-a-half years away. And I've always said one thing – if you keep performing, age is just a number," he added.