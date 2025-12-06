‘I haven’t batted like this in 2-3 years': Virat Kohli admits after 12 sixes, 302 runs and POTM award vs South Africa

376 runs in the last four ODIs, two centuries and only two dismissals: To think that the headlines before that were majorly questioning the future of Virat Kohli because of his successive ducks in Australia now seems history. The King, by his own admission, is liberated and it is showing on the cricket field. After collecting yet another Player of the Series award for scoring 302 runs in the three-match series against South Africa, Kohli said he hasn't batted like this in 2-3 years. India's Virat Kohli celebrates(AFP)

"Honestly, playing the way I have in the series is the most satisfying thing for me," Kohli told former India spinner Murali Kartik after scoring an unbeaten 65 off just 45 balls to help India chase down 271 in 39.5 overs and win their 10th ODI series at home out of 11.

"I feel really free in my mind. I haven't played like this in 2-3 years. The whole game is coming together nicely. I've tried to maintain my own standards and make an impact.I know when I can bat like that in the middle, it helps the team a long way. Makes me confident, any situation in the middle, I can handle that and bring it in favour of the team," Kohli said.

The former India captain said there have been many instances in his long, illustrious career when he has doubted his ability to bat, but he never shied away from the challenge.

"When you play for that long - 15-16 years, you do doubt yourself. Especially as a batter when one mistake can get you out. It's a whole journey of self-improvement and personal growth along the way. It improves you as a person, and it improves your temperament as well. I'm just glad that I'm still able to contribute to the team," Kohli said.

One of the striking features of Kohli in this series was his six-hitting prowess. He hit as many as 12 sixes in three matches - the most - and in each of the ODIs, his strike rate was above 100.

"When I play freely, I know I can hit sixes. There are always levels you can always unlock," Kohli said with a smile when Kartik pointed out his six-hitting spree.

Kohli, who now has a world record 53 ODI centuries, picked his swashbuckling 135-run knock in Ranchi as the best in this series, which India won 2-1.

"The first one at Ranchi - because I hadn't played a game since Australia. Just how your energy is on the day, Ranchi is very special for me, and I'm very grateful for how these three games have gone," he added.

When asked about India's yet another smooth victory in a series-decider, Kohli said a situation like this brings out the best in the team.

"It's always brought the best of us - that's what we want to play for. When it's 1-1, we want to do something special for the team. That's why we have played for the team for so long. Just happy that both of us continue to do it for so long."