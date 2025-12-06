Gautam Gambhir attacks Delhi Capitals owner for split-coaching demand: ‘Ek IPL team ke owner… Stay in your domain’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir came down heavily on IPL franchise Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal for his demands for a separate coach for Team India red-ball cricket following their defeat to South Africa in Guwahati. Without taking Jindal's name in the post-match conference in Visakhapatnam after India's series-clinching win in the third ODI, Gambhir ordered him to "stay in his domain". India's Rohit Sharma with head coach Gautam Gambhir(PTI)

"God knows what all things were said (when we lost the Test series to South Africa and half of them were not even related to cricket," Gambhir told reporters.

"Ek IPL ke owner ne bhi likkha split coaching k bare mein. Hum kisi ke domain mein nahi jate, so it's important that people stay in their domain," he said in a direct attack on Jindal.

After India succumbed to yet another Test defeat at home, Jindal vouched for a split coaching policy in Indian cricket to get better results in red-ball cricket. “Not even close, what a complete thrashing at home!” wrote Jindal on X in response to India’s 408-run loss to South Africa. “Don’t remember seeing our test side being so weak at home!!! This is what happens when red ball specialists are not picked,” argued Jindal. “This team is nowhere near reflective of the deep strength we possess in the red ball format. Time for India to move to a specialist red-ball coach for Test cricket.”

Gambhir said a lot of focus was on the type of surface that produced a two-and-a-half-day Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where India were bowled out for 93 while chasing 124 to win on Day 3. But according the head coach, captain Shubman Gill not batting in both innings of the Test match due to a freak neck injury that ruled him out of the series and also the subsequent ODIs, was not mentioned at all.

"When we lost the first Test by 30 runs, a lot of things were said about pitch, conditions and whatnot, but not a single word was spoken about our captain not batting in two innings. He scored nearly 1000 runs this year and to miss a batter like him on a difficult wicket was always going to be tough," Gambhir added.