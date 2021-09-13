Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘I hope I will play another international game at my home ground’: Anderson 'gutted' about the cancelled Manchester Test
cricket

‘I hope I will play another international game at my home ground’: Anderson 'gutted' about the cancelled Manchester Test

James Anderson said he is “gutted” about the cancellation of the fifth Test at Old Trafford and also wondered whether he would get to play another Test match for England at his home ground.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 09:46 AM IST
‘I hope I will play another international game at my home ground’: James Anderson 'gutted' about the cancelled Manchester Test(AP)

The cancellation of the fifth and final Test between India and England, which was slated to take place at Old Trafford in Manchester, has left the fans, the players, and the rest of the cricketing fraternity gutted. England pacer James Anderson feels no different. 

With the series locked 2-1 in India's favour, the Manchester Test promised to be a fitting finale to what was a remarkable series. The final match, however, was cancelled when a physio in the Indian camp tested positive ahead of the game, making the visiting players apprehensive, though all of them tested negative.

ALSO READ| 'Players have never been more powerful': Atherton lists 3 reasons which 'combined to scupper' 5th Test in Manchester

The 39-year-old Anderson also wondered whether he would get to play another Test match for England at his home ground.

"I'm gutted for everyone at Lancashire cricket, for the fans who paid for tickets/trains/hotels, for both sets of supporters that wanted to see the finish this series deserved," Anderson wrote on his Instagram page.

RELATED STORIES

"I hope it will be played again at some point and I hope I will get to play another international game at my home ground that I love so much," he mentioned further.

Indian cricketers led by skipper Virat Kohli refused to play as they were apprehensive about testing positive in the incubation period which would have coincided with the Test match dates between September 12-16.

After the first Test ending in a draw, India won the second Test by 151 runs at Lord's to take a 1-0 lead. Joe Root-led England roared back at Headingley, downing the Indian side by an innings and 76 runs to draw level. India, then, bounced back once again as they romped home to a 157-run triumph to take an unassailable lead. 

The fate of the final Test is yet to be sealed. Whether the Test will be played this year or next is a question that only the concerned board, ECB and BCCI, can answer.

Anderson has taken 632 wickets from 166 Tests with 15 wickets from the four Tests against India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england james anderson
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Players have never been more powerful': Atherton on the cancelled 5th Test

If he doesn't perform there, you can say ‘thank you for your contribution’

South Africa wins 2nd T20 to clinch series against Sri Lanka

Shastri reacts to criticism over book launch event, says ‘whole UK is open’
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP