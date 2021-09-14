‘I just felt we’re being paralysed a little bit by fear’: McCullum on KKR’s poor run in first phase of IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be desperate to bounce back in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins from Sunday in the UAE. The Eoin Morgan-led side had a tough time in the first half of the tournament as they won only 2 out of 7 games. Currently, they are placed 7th on the points table with just 4 points.

It’s going to be an uphill task for the Knights to make it to the playoffs from the position they are in at the moment. In the next seven matches, KKR need to win six to secure their berth in the top four. Head coach Brendon McCullum is also aware of the level of difficulty and explains how the team can achieve success going forward.

“In regards to the tournament which is upcoming (IPL phase II), we can end it right. We can take the game on and we’re in a situation where we need things to go our way. We need to hit the ground running, challenge one another privately, support one another publicly and try and get the best out of one another in the next 4-5 weeks. Who knows where we can go with this,” the official KKR website quoted McCullum as saying.

McCullum further admitted that his side was a little bit paralysed due to fear of failing in the first phase of the tournament.

“Everyone who supports KKR knows exactly the type of cricket they are going to play. We are going to try and entertain and take the opposition on. There were sometimes throughout the season when I just felt we were being paralysed a little bit by fear,” McCullum said

“I wasn't able to free the guys up enough to understand that and that's sort of a challenge for me. But it is also a good challenge for the guys as well that they need to push the envelope of their own thinking as well. Hopefully we will be able to strip away a bit of the angst which had built up in the first part of the season, just go out there and try and enjoy ourselves. That's the ambition that I have got for the franchise and hence why I am unapologetic and unrelenting in my belief that we need to play a braver style of play,” he added.

Further talking about his coaching style, McCullum said, “When we left India (after IPL was called off due to Covid), I think everyone understood me as a coach on how I want our team to play. I am unapologetic about that as well because my job is to try and build something at KKR that is going to last far longer than I am going to last for the franchise.”

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians. KKR will begin their campaign against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20 in Abu Dhabi.

(With ANI Inputs)