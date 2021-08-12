Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'I knew I was in trouble': Stuart Broad reveals how he suffered calf injury, says 'gutted' to miss India Test series
cricket

'I knew I was in trouble': Stuart Broad reveals how he suffered calf injury, says 'gutted' to miss India Test series

England fast bowler Stuart Broad was ruled out of the remainder of the Tests against India after suffering a calf injury at the warm-up session before the 2nd Test at Lord's.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 09:17 AM IST
Stuart Broad is ruled out of Test series.(File/Stuart Broad Instagram)

England cricket team received a major blow on Wednesday after it was confirmed that veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad will not be able to compete in the remainder of the Test series against India. The right-arm pacer suffered an injury on his right calf, resulting in a tear, during a warm-up session before the 2nd Test at Lord's.

After the announcement, Broad took to Twitter to explain to fans what exactly went down at the warm-up that resulted in his injury. The pacer also said that he is gutted to miss the Test series, but will cheer on the England team from his home.

Also read: Will rain play the spoilsport on Day 1 of Lord's Test?

"Things can change so quickly. A moment before training all smiles then during the warm-up, I jumped a hurdle, landed a bit awkwardly on my right ankle then the next step felt like I’d been whipped by a rope as hard as you can imagine on the back of my leg. I actually turned to @jimmya9 & asked why he whipped me," he wrote.

"But when I realised he was nowhere near me I knew I was in trouble. Scans say grade 3 calf. All so innocuous. Season over & gutted to miss this India Test Series but a huge focus on Australia now. Going to take my time, no rush, baby steps & be the fittest I can be heading out there. Big focus in my brain," Broad added.

"Good luck to the @englandcricket boys this week. I’ll be watching every ball from my sofa hoping to see runs & wickets in the glorious Lord’s sunshine," he further said.

The 2nd Test between India and England will begin on Thursday. England veteran pacer James Anderson is also expected to miss the Test, as he is reportedly struggling to fit after suffering a thigh problem.

Topics
stuart broad india vs england
