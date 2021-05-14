'I literally just belted for the pavilion': Bell admits mistake during 'Spirit of Cricket' incident involving Dhoni

Ian Bell, the former England batsman, reminisced about a famous 'Spirit of Cricket' moment in 2011 involving former India captain MS Dhoni and himself.

The moment arrived on the third of the second Test match between the two countries in Nottingham. On the stroke of Tea of Day 3, England's present white-ball captain Eoin Morgan guided the ball to the leg-side boundary with Bell at the non-strikers' end. The batsmen thought the ball had raced away for a boundary but didn't realise that medium-pacer Praveen Kumar managed to save the ball from hitting the ropes with a diving effort. The two Englishmen thought the ball had crossed the ropes and started to walk back to the pavilion for the short break.

Praveen then threw the ball to wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, who chucked the ball to Abhinav Mukund to dislodge the bails. Bell, who was batting at 137 at the time, was legally declared run out after the Indian team appealed.

The incidence prompted immense booing and various expressions of displeasure from the English crowd. When the teams returned to the field for the final session, Bell walked out, much to the delight of the spectators. It was later learned that Dhoni withdrew his appeal after discussions between the two sides.

Speaking to the Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel, Bell admitted that he ran back too soon without confirming with the umpires.

"Yes, it's interesting. When I look back to that, I mean, I must have been hungry or something because I literally just belted for the pavilion when I thought it was four if it was either way around, I would have been safe and we would have been fine. But yeah, they obviously got Dhoni a 'Spirit of the Game' award for the decade or something like that. But yeah [it was] a mistake on my behalf, should never do that," Ian Bell told The Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel," said Bell.

Dhoni was awarded the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the decade for his gesture. Bell went on to score 156 runs and India lost the Test by 319 runs. Eventually, the visitors were white-washed 4-0 in the series.

