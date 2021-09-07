‘I planned on creating an impact in this game’: Thakur ‘very happy’ to contribute with bat and ball in the Oval Test

Shardul Thakur grabbed the limelight in the fourth Test against India at The Oval with his all-round performance. After smashing half-centuries in both innings, the right-arm quick further stunned the hosts on the final day by scalping the wickets of Rory Burns and home captain Joe Root. Ultimately, India defeated England by 157 runs to take an unbeatable 2-1 lead in the series, with one more game to go.

After India’s terrific win at The Oval, Shardul said he wanted to create an impact in the as soon as he got to know that he is a part of the playing XI. In a recent video posted on BCCI.tv, the right-arm quick expressed his happiness of contributing with the bat as well.

“It feels great, the day I got to know I am playing the game, I planned on creating an impact in this game and create such an impact that I have to make useful and winning contribution for the team. On Day 5, with this result, I am very happy that I could contribute more than 100 runs and three wickets in the game. I always believed that I had the ability to bat, in the nets there was enough time to bat. I think these are the small little things I have done in the nets,” Shardul told bcci.tv.

Pacer Umesh Yadav also said that he feels good to put in a good performance for the side and he also shed light on the team's mindset on the final day of the game.

“Definitely, I am feeling very good. After a long time, I played a match and I gave a good performance as well. Not just me, everyone performed well and it was a team effort. Shardul gave an all-round performance, Rohit and Rahul started well and then the middle-order and lower-order came to the party. We knew the wicket was flat so we had to put in a lot of effort on Day 5. We tried to bowl at good lengths and we tried to contain as we knew the wickets will come,” said Umesh.

(With ANI Inputs)