'I really don't know...': Bhuvneshwar's astonishing answer to 'why Suryakumar opened with Rohit' vs West Indies question

A few eyebrows were raised seeing Suryakumar Yadav walk out to open the bating for India with captain Rohit Shama in the first T20I against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad when most expected Rishabh Pant to do the same as the left-hander had opened twice in India's last T20I series against England. Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar seems to be a part of the surprised lot as he gave an astonishing answer when asked about the reasons behind India's decision of opening with Suryakumar in the series opener. Bhuvneshwar, who has joined the side after being rested from the ODI leg of the tour, said he has little idea about the thought process behind the decision but was sure that captain Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid must have put some deep thought behind it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"What was the thought process behind sending Suryakumar Yadav to open especially when the team had opened with Pant and Hooda previously," was the question put forward to Bhuvneshwar in the pre-match virtual press conference ahead of the second T20I.

"I really don't know. Itna pata hai ki zaroor kuch thought process raha hoga (All I know that there must have been some thought process behind it). It surely wasn't random. I'm sure whatever the coach and captain want to achieve something out of this. Honestly, I don't know what exactly was the thought process behind it but I'm sure there must've been some deep thinking," Bhuvneshwar said.

Suryakumar, unfortunately, failed to capitalise on the golden opportunity despite getting off to a promising start. He was dismissed for 24 off 16 balls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India have been experimenting with their batting unit especially the top order in their last few T20I series. They had opened with Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the five-match T20I home series against South Africa. Kishan then had Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson as his partner in the two Ireland T20Is. After Rohit returned to lead the side, Pant was promoted up the order to open with him against England.

Bhuvneshwar lauds Arshdeep

When asked about his role as the leader of the Indian pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar said he tries to communicate with the youngsters as much as possible and discuss

"Even if you are not leading, as a senior, if you are performing then you get a lot of enjoyment from that. Generally, I talk to the youngsters to know what they are thinking and try to tell them what I think. We discuss small things that can make a difference," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhuvneshwar was all praise for young India pacer Arshdeep Singh, who claimed 2-18 in his Twenty20 debut against England and 2-24 in Friday's victory against West Indies, proving his final-overs mastery on both occasions.

"The best thing about him is that he knows exactly what is required," Bhuvneshwar told reporters ahead of the second Twenty20 match against West Indies later on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"What kind of field setting is needed, how to bowl to each batsman - very few newcomers display that kind of maturity."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON