‘I saw Virat Kohli crying in the bathroom’: Chahal lifts lid on when India star broke down and 'had tears in his eyes’

Yuzvendra Chahal’s recent interview on a YouTube podcast show with Raj Shamani has been grabbing eyeballs. The India spinner spoke on a variety of topics, and much of the attention fell on his divorce saga. He opened up about what went wrong in their five-year marriage which ended in divorce recently. Yuzvendra Chahal spoke about the former India captain's heartbreaking moment.

But Chahal also reflected significantly on his international career, and spoke about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, ending up comparing their captaincy on the podcast. “I love how Rohit bhaiya carries himself on the ground. He’s a very good captain. With Virat bhaiya, it’s the energy he brings, the same energy every day. It will only go up and never down. Same energy. Every day,” he said.

Yuzvendra Chahal lifts lid on when he say Virat Kohli ‘crying in the bathroom’

Chahal also spoke about India’s heartbreaking 2019 World Cup semi-final exit at the hands of New Zealand, where the match stretched to the reserve day. The host asked Chahal if he had ever seen Kohli cry, and pointed out the recent IPL 2025 final, where the batter was in tears after RCB wn the title.

“2019 World Cup, I saw him crying in the bathroom,” he said.

“And then I was the last batter, when I was crossing him, he had tears in his eyes. In 2019, I saw everyone crying in the bathroom,” he added, revealing how shellshocked the Indian team were on that day.

During his interview, Chahal revealed that divorce talks with Dhanashree had been going on for sometime, but it wasn’t mentioned to the public.

Chahal was also accused of cheating on Dhanashree, and the spinner revealed that it was a lie, and he never cheated in his entire life.

“I think when my divorce happened, people alleged me of being a cheater. I have never cheated in my life. I am not that kind of a person. You won't find anyone more loyal than me. I think from my heart for my closed ones, always. I do not demand, I always give. When people don't know anything, but they keep blaming me, so you start thinking [otherwise],” he said.