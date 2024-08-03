‘I scored a triple century in 270-odd balls, today’s kid…': Virender Sehwag on T20 effect on Test cricket

Legendary fast bowler Brett Lee once said he was prepared to be whacked for a six in the first ball of a Test match when bowling to Virender Sehwag. That's the kind of reputation the former India opener had among his peers. And all of his destruction came before T20 became a serious format in international cricket. The only Indian batter to score more than 200 runs in a single day of a Test thrice - against Pakistan in 2004, against South Africa in 2008 and against Sri Lanka in 2009 - said he would not be surprised if a youngster from the current generation scores 400 runs in less than 300 balls. Sehwag's comments came during the launch of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), organized by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). The League will run from August 17 to September 8, 2024, at the Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Virender Sehwag (R) during the launch of the Delhi Premier League (DPL)

“The manner in which England is playing Test cricket, scoring at five runs an over. In our playing days, Australia used to score at 4 runs per over. I have always believed that if you can attack, then you give your team more chances to win the Test matches,” Sehwag said on the sidelines of the event to announce the league.

The inevitable question was whether too many T20 leagues would drive the youngsters away from the red-ball game.

“Look my elder son is 17 and he played three-day cricket for Delhi U16 but there are a lot of boys who might be waiting for that opportunity. When we were 18, there was no IPL. But, now, a youngster might think of playing IPL, and DPL gives you that opportunity. “So, if anyone develops an aggressive game that can suit Test cricket then why not? After all, we would like people to come and watch Tests,” said the Nawab of Najafgarh.

But didn’t Sehwag play that aggressive game in Test even before IPL? “Was it good or bad? I scored a triple ton in 270-odd balls. Today's kid might score 400 if they play that many balls,” said Sehwag, whose son, Aaryavir, will be a part of the DPL T20 draft.

The six teams taking part in the league are Central Delhi Kings, East Delhi Riders, North Delhi Strikers, Purani Delhi 6, South Delhi Superstars and West Delhi Lions.

Rishabh Pant, if he manages to play a couple of games based on his availability, will be the biggest attraction, and other big names are: Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini and Ayush Badoni to name a few. Navdeep Saini, who has played two Tests, 8 ODIs, and 11 T20Is for India, is one of the mainstays in the West Delhi Lions squad. The squad also includes bowler Hrithik Shokeen, who has played for India's under-19 team.

There are four categories and ₹10 lakh is the salary per player in the marquee A group. The winners’ cheque is for ₹1 crore.

DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said the matches which will be aired live on a leading OTT platform will also have DRS with Hawk Eye facility.

Asked about the Anti-Corruption arrangements, Jaitley said: “There will be zero tolerance with regards to corruption. The BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit will be working and the BCCI guidelines regarding code of conduct will be followed.” As per sources, BCCI will deploy 8 ACU officials and they will be assisted by 8 more provided by the state unit.

Jaitley also said they are trying to arrange an Inter-Delhi red-ball meet which will be held in the window between end of the Ranji Trophy and start of the IPL to keep young cricketers focused on red-ball game.So, will DPL T20 become the selection criteria for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) team selection?Jaitley didn't give a definitive answer terming it the prerogative of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).