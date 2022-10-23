‘I spoke to my wife…’: Virat Kohli reveals conversation with Anushka Sharma after India’s T20 World Cup win vs Pakistan

Slamming an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls, Virat Kohli was in brilliant form as India defeated Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, on Sunday. The former captain was dominant against Pakistan's bowlers, clattering six fours and four sixes. While conversing with the broadcasters after the match, the 33-year-old revealed that he spoke to his wife Anushka Sharma and 'she was over the moon'.

"I spoke to my wife Anushka, she was over the moon. She just told me one thing, "people are so happy. They are calling me to express their happiness, I don't know what to do." So I don't realize what is happening on the outside. My job is to do it on the field", he said.

Chasing a target of 160 runs, India reached 160 for six in 20 overs, winning by four wickets. Other than Kohli's unbeaten knock, Hardik Pandya also played a crucial knock of 40 runs off 37 balls, including one four and two sixes. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz bagged two wickets each, Naseem Shah bagged a dismissal.

Initially, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl. An unbeaten knock of 52 runs off 42 balls by Shan Masood helped Pakistan post 159 for eight in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Iftikhar Ahmed also slammed 51 runs off 34 balls. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya were in brilliant form for India and bagged three-wicket hauls respectively. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged a dismissal.

Also during the post-match ceremony, Kohli said, "It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts."

"The first one was back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support", he further added.

